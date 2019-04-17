Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Paramus - Concetta "Connie" Daniele, (nee Franco), 89, of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Before retiring, Connie worked for Vaccaro, Osborne and Curran Esq. in Paramus as a Legal Secretary. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church in Paramus.

Cherished wife of the late Alfred Daniele (2019). Beloved mother of Denise Carletto and her husband Edward of Paramus, Barry Daniele and his wife Donna of Myrtle Beach, SC and Donna Daniels of New York, NY. Devoted grandmother of the late Daniel Carletto (1999), Rachael Carletto of Paterson, Jonathan Carletto and his wife Daniella of Wayne, Elora Daniele of Woodbridge and Elena Daniele of Myrtle Beach, SC and great grandmother of Gianni Carletto. Dear sister of Marie Urban, Samuel Franco and his wife Kathy and Judith Servodio.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Concetta "Connie"'s memory may be made to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ, 07652.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
