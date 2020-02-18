|
|
Concetta Delores Schiraldi (née Roseti)
Concetta Delores Schiraldi (née Roseti), was born in New York City to Rose (née DiGesu) and Salvatore Roseti, and was a resident of Dumont since 1951, passed peacefully on February 17, 2020 at the Buckingham at Norwood surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband, Michael Schiraldi (1979). She will be dearly missed by her children; Alex (Linda) Schiraldi, Rosann (the late Jackie D'Angelo), Susan (John) Kohlberger, Janet (Paul) Ehret, Michael (Nanci) Schiraldi, and Gloria (John) Cerrato. Loving grandmother of twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by four brothers and three sisters.
Concetta was a deposit operations clerk with Wells Fargo Bank, Tenafly, retiring in 1988.
Visiting Thursday, 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. Funeral Service at the funeral home Friday 10 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Concetta's memory to the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 108 Brook St., Dumont, NJ 07628.