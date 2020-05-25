Concetta Margherita
Woodland Park - Concetta Margherita, (nee Fiorarancio), age 92, of Woodland Park, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2020. Born in Cetraro Italy, she was the second of Giuseppe and Rosa Fiorarancio's eight children. She married Pasquale Margherita in August 1951.
She was the first member of her family to immigrate to the United States, arriving in New York, aboard the SS Vulcania, with her infant son Benny on New Year's Eve 1952. Concetta and her family initially settled in Paterson before moving to Woodland Park in 1962. Concetta and Pasquale facilitated the emigration of her father and many siblings to the United States and all were welcomed to live in their home while they settled in this new country.
She was the bedrock of her family, consisting of grandparents, sons, grandchildren, cousins and the center of family dinners and holiday gatherings. She made everyone feel welcome at her table. She loved to plant and tend to her vegetable garden every spring and summer and did so right up to her 91st year. This garden meant a lot to her because the abundance was meant for her loved ones and anyone who was fortunate enough to walk down the stairs into her kitchen. She loved nothing more than to cook large, comforting meals for her children and grandchildren, ensuring everyone had plenty to eat and to take home with them. Her door was always open and all were welcome at her table.
Before retiring, she still found time to work as a sewing machine operator in garment factories in Passaic County for many years and was a long-time member of The International Ladies Garment Workers Union. She worked very hard, both inside and outside her home.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Pasquale and their beloved son Frank. She is survived by her sons Benny and his wife Robin, Johnny and his wife Michele and daughter-in -law Kathy. She was the adored Nonna to Gregory and his wife Jaclyn, Catherine and her husband Dominick Carbone, Patrick, Samantha, Chloe and Steven and great-granddaughter Sofia Carbone, as well as many nieces, nephews and God Children. Concetta is also survived by her brothers John and Agostino and her sister Carmella. She was predeceased by sisters Maria, Emilia, Immaculata and Pepina.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, a memorial Mass and celebration of Concetta's life will be held at a future date. Burial will be alongside her husband at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Centre for Padre Pio or to Valley Hospice. More at www.santangelofuneral.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 25 to May 27, 2020.