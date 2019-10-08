Services
Concetta Morris

Concetta Morris Obituary
Concetta Morris

Haledon - Morris, Concetta (Zumbo), 92 of Haledon formerly of Bergenfield, passed away on October 6, 2019. Loving mother to Robert Morris & his late wife Kathleen of Haledon. Devoted grandmother to Laurie & her husband Mike, Bob, Amy, Sue & her husband Joe, Marianne and Dan. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.

Concetta was born in Fort Lee and lived in Haledon for many years. She was a Waitress at Casa Hofbrau Restaurant in Emerson, NJ.

Services were Private. Arrangements by Cremation Society of New Jersey, 470 Colfax Ave. Clifton.

