Concetta Morris
Haledon - Morris, Concetta (Zumbo), 92 of Haledon formerly of Bergenfield, passed away on October 6, 2019. Loving mother to Robert Morris & his late wife Kathleen of Haledon. Devoted grandmother to Laurie & her husband Mike, Bob, Amy, Sue & her husband Joe, Marianne and Dan. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.
Concetta was born in Fort Lee and lived in Haledon for many years. She was a Waitress at Casa Hofbrau Restaurant in Emerson, NJ.
Services were Private. Arrangements by Cremation Society of New Jersey, 470 Colfax Ave. Clifton.
