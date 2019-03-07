|
Concetta "Tina" Pecorelli
Wanaque - Concetta "Tina" Pecorelli, age 72, of Wanaque, went to be with her Lord peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born in Atriplada, Italy, Tina came to the United States at age 11, eventually settling in Ridgefield with her husband of 53 years, who predeceased her this past October, to raise their family. While raising her family, she worked part time as a Hairdresser for many years in Englewood Cliffs. Tina was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church in Haskell.
Tina is survived by her devoted children, Nicholas Pecorelli and his wife Cathy, Erica and her husband Louis Porta and Thomas Pecorelli, Jr. and his wife Annie. Tina also leaves her 7 adoring grandchildren, Liliana, Vincent Thomas, Sara, Nadia, Nicolette, Francesca and Bianca and her brother, Amedeo Sole, and sister, Geralda Della Sala. She was predeceased by her parents, Enrico and Emma Sole, and her brother Dante Sole.
The Pecorelli family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral mass will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff. Entombment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tina's name to Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. www.glioblastomafoundation.org