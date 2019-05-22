Services
Oradell - Concetta "Connie" Puccio (nee Raia), 92, of Oradell, on May 21, 2019. Before retiring she was a Real Estate agent for Remax Properties in Paramus. Connie loved to cook and spend time with her family. She was past parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Predeceased by her parents Anthony and Anna Raia Beloved wife of the late Ciro "Jerry" Puccio. Devoted mother of Gerri Hawkins and husband Robert of Mahwah and Shirley Truncale and husband Joe of Oradell. Loving grandmother of Brian, Lindsay, Lauren and husband Sean and Joseph and wife Mellina. Dear sister of the late Joseph Brigandi, Pauline Mees, Mary Cusamano and Peter Raia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:00 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
