Concetta Putrino
Englewood Cliffs - Putrino, Concetta nee: Fedele, age 94, of Englewood Cliffs, on August 8, 2019. She was born in Bagnara, Italy and was a Homemaker. Beloved wife of the late Serafino Putrino. Devoted mother of Joseph Putrino and his wife Margaret, JoAnn Pahlck and her husband Paul, Roy Putrino and his wife Eileen. Cherished grandmother of Connie, Allyson, Samantha, Serafino, Lauren, Jessica, Christopher, Paul and Matthew. Loving Nonna to 12 great grandchildren. The family will receive their friends on Monday 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Tuesday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in Holy Trinity R. C Church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com