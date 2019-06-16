Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Haworth, NJ
Concetta R. Donohue Obituary
Concetta R. Donohue

Dumont - Concetta R. Donohue (née Monti), 89, of Dumont, died peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Patrick H. Donohue. Loving mother of Patrick Donohue. Dear sister of Christina Doherty, Joan Sullivan and Christine Ferrara. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

Concetta was born in New York City to Felicia (née Migliaccio) and Richard Monti. She was employed with Mr. Insurance of Dumont and John Hancock Insurance of Cresskill for many years.

Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 10 AM, Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Haworth. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Tuesday, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.
