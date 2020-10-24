Concetta R. Feeney



Glen Rock - Concetta, "Connie" or "Tina," R. Feeney nee Favazzo passed away peacefully at her home in Glen Rock, N.J. on October 19, 2020 at the age of 94. Connie is survived by her brother, Thomas Favazzo, and sister, Sister Carmel Therese (Gloria Favazzo); her six children and their spouses, Gloria and Leland Chang, Mary Feeney and Mike Morrison, William Feeney and Kathy Marshall, Catherine and John Luppino, Thomas and Nina Feeney, and JoAnne Feeney and Ken Beauchemin; her nine grandchildren, Noelle Chang, Samantha Morrison, William, Christopher, and Kathryn Feeney, Margaret and Sarah Luppino, Dante and Carina Feeney; and her one great-grandchild, Makai Moragas Luppino, son of Margaret Luppino and Gonzalo Moragas; and an abundance of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Connie's husband of 56 years, William, passed away on December 1, 2004.



Connie is remembered as a spirited and loving member of the Glen Rock community, having served as President of the Suburban Women's Club, creative CCD teacher and Eucharistic minister for St. Catharine's Church, community liaison for the Glen Rock Police Department, volunteer at Valley Hospital, member of several bowling leagues (with a houseful of trophies to match!), and therapist for couples and children through Tough Love and in private counseling.



Connie received her BA from Hunter College in Manhattan, where, she liked to say, she majored in bridge, jelly doughnuts, and coffee. She clearly learned far more than that and went on to become a beloved second-grade teacher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel school in the Bronx. She met her future husband, Bill, when they both were serving as CYO camp counselors in the Catskills, and they went on to create a classic Italian-Irish family, first in the Bronx and then in Glen Rock, N.J. After having six children, Connie returned to school to earn her Masters in Counseling from Montclair State University where she pulled her one and only all-nighter. She parlayed her degree into a career in counseling, having expanded her role at Harriman College from religion teacher to counselor, and, eventually, to Dean of Students.



Connie and Bill welcomed multitudes of friends and family into their homes in N.J. and the Adirondacks, where many a late-night conversation turned to relationships, religion, and politics. No topics were taboo in the Feeney household and diverse opinions were encouraged (often loudly!). If a light was on, the door was open, no matter the time of night. We mourned Bill's passing in 2004 and now find we must say goodbye to Connie. She will be missed greatly.



The family will not be holding a public gathering for Connie until the pandemic is contained. She has asked that a portion of her remains rest next to her husband up at "The Lake" in Chestertown, N.Y; the rest will be scattered near the ocean.









