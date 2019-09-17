Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:15 AM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
Concetta Randazzo Obituary
New Milford - Concetta "Connie" Emelia Randazzo of New Milford was 93 years old when she passed away peacefully Sunday, September 15th. Born in New York City, Connie was a longtime resident of New Milford. She was the Executive Secretary to the Comptroller for the Aetna Life and Casualty Company, New York City, upon graduating high school until her retirement. Connie was predeceased by her father Anthony Randazzo, her mother Antonette (Rotella) Randazzo, her sister Felicia Finno, her brother in law Eugene Finno, her sister Amelia Randazzo, as well as her brother Anthony Randazzo. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and a great-great niece Isabella. A funeral service will be held at Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford on Thursday at 10:15am. Burial to follow St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-9pm. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
