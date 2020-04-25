|
Concetta (Connie) Sartori, age 84, of Carlstadt, NJ, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Barnabas Medical Center after a brief illness. She had most recently resided in the Evergreen Community at Arbor Terrace in Roseland.
Connie was born on March 17, 1936, in the town of Patti di Marina on the island of Sicily, Italy. She was the youngest of four children born to the late Filippo and Maria Di Cicca. Her family immigrated to the United States in 1938, living initially in Hoboken and eventually settling in North Bergen.
She was pre-deceased by her sister Rose Cianciulli, bother-in-law Pat, brother Frank Di Cicca, sister-in-law Rita, and brother-in-law John Butto.
Connie is survived by her husband Fausto; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Anthony and Colleen of Wood-Ridge, Louis and Regina of Maplewood; one daughter, Maria; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Daniel, Joseph, Aidan, Ryan, and Katherine; one great-grandchild, Natalie; one sister, Millie Butto; and two brothers-in-law, Massimo Sartori and William Sartori. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and other family members who will sadly miss her.
She lived in Carlstadt and East Rutherford for nearly 45 years. Connie was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption parish and worked for many years as an administrative professional while raising her family. She enjoyed sewing and cooking. Gravy with meatballs & sausage and eggplant parmigiana were two of her favorite meals to prepare. The Christmas Eve fish dinner she prepared each year with her husband will forever be remembered and celebrated by her family. Connie's greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by family and friends later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Connie's memory to Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ways-to-give/ under Honor/Memorial Gifts.