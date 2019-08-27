|
|
Concetta Sciglitano
Paramus - Concetta Sciglitano (nee) Putrino on August 25, 2019 of Paramus, N.J., age 81.
Concetta was born on November 21, 1937 in Seminara, Italy and came to the U.S. in 1982.
She had worked in Environmental Services at H.U.M.C. in Hackensack, N.J.
Beloved wife to the late Vincenzo (1981).
Devoted mother to Carmelo and his wife Nancy (nee) Lagana.
Adored grandmother to Stefania and Vincent Sciglitano.
Dear sister to Giuseppe Putrino and his wife Maria, Vincenzo Putrino, Maria Putrino and her husband Domenico, Antonio Putrino and his wife Giovanna, Pasquale Putrino and his wife Carmela, Santo Putrino and his wife Giuseppina and the late Carmelo Putrino.
A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 6:00pm at A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. Entombment will take place in Italy. The family will receive their friends Friday from 3-9pm at the funeral home. www.akmacagnafuneralhome