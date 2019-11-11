|
Concetta "Connie" Tabbacchino
Manahawkin - Concetta "Connie" (nee Sanzari) Tabbacchino, 92, died peacefully on November 9th, 2019 in Manahawkin NJ, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 1st,1927, in NYC, Connie was raised by her parents, Sylvester and Teresa Sanzari, in West New York, NJ. She married Alfred Tabbacchino in 1948 and was a devoted and loving wife for 56 years, until his passing in 2004. Together they chose to live in North Bergen where they raised four children. Connie was the proud and loving mother to Anthony and his wife Priscilla, Ernest and his wife Sharon, Angela and her husband Tom Lanzalotto, and Gerald and his wife Donna. She was also the very proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, Charles O'Hanlon and his wife Rachel, Daria, Lauren and her husband Dan Eberenz, Eric O'Hanlon and his fiancé Tiffany, Jannah, Anthony, and Alexa. She truly loved each grandchild unconditionally and with great affection. Her love grew with the addition of two great - grandchildren, Ava and Le Anne, who made her smile with joy whenever they were in her presence. Known for her caring heart, great cooking, Christmas cookies, big hugs, great advice and her kind, and loving nature, Connie, along with Alfred, were always quick to open their home and hearts to friends, family, or anyone in need. Her door was always open and the coffee was always on. The most wonderful daughter, niece, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. We will all miss her terribly, remember her fondly, and honor always. Connie was truly "THE HEART OF THE HOME". Connie is survived by her sister and best friend, Eugenia "Jean" Raymond, along with many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. She was pre -deceased by her loving brothers Gerald and John Sanzari. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:00am thence to Trinity Episcopal Church in North Bergen, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am. Entombment to follow at Flower Hill Mausoleum in North Bergen, N.J. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 4-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to : St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com