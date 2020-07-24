Conchetta "Connie" Roccanova
Conchetta "Connie" Roccanova (nee Pavese), 92, a lifelong resident of Emerson, NJ, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Emerson, NJ to Frank and Lucy Pavese. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Roccanova. Loving sister of Lucille Koepplinger. Dear sister-in-law of Marika Pavese. She is predeceased by her sisters, Virginia Pecoraro and Mary Lou Gorab and her brothers, Frank Pavese Jr. and Robert Pavese Sr. She is also survived by her many cherished nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great grandnieces and nephews. She was a parishioner of Church of the Assumption and a member of the Emerson Seniors. Before retiring, Connie was a longtime employee of the Lincoln Tavern and Casa Hofbrau, Emerson, NJ. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2-6PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Connie's life and faith will be held at Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
would be appreciated. Becker-funeralhome.com