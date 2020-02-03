Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
8:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C.
Marstons Mills - Conjetta "Etta" Patlen (nee Cirello), 91, of Marstons Mills, MA passed away on February 1, 2020. Born in Lodi, she lived there be settling in Massachusetts. Etta was a homemaker, a member of the Lodi Senior Citizens and past parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church in Garfield. Predeceased by her parents Dominick and Jenny Cirello and two brothers Vincent and Michael Cirello. Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Devoted mother of Ted Patlen and wife Judy and Bob Patlen and wife Jane. Loving grandmother of Jeremy (Scott), Michael (Tara), Danielle (Rob) Elia and Bobby. Cherished great grandmother of Lily, Leo, Madison and Taylor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 8:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for a 9:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com
