Connie Bizyk
Edgewater - Bizyk, Connie, nee:Vetterl, age 95, of Edgewater, on Thursday August 6, 2020. Born in Germany and recently of Edgewater. Loving mother to Wilhelm "Bill" Bizyk. Predeceased by her cherished husband Stefan Bizyk. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday from 3-7pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Thursday at 10 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. John R. C. Church at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus NJ. For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com
or call (201) 944-0100.