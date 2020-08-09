1/1
Connie Bizyk
Connie Bizyk

Edgewater - Bizyk, Connie, nee:Vetterl, age 95, of Edgewater, on Thursday August 6, 2020. Born in Germany and recently of Edgewater. Loving mother to Wilhelm "Bill" Bizyk. Predeceased by her cherished husband Stefan Bizyk. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday from 3-7pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Thursday at 10 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. John R. C. Church at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus NJ. For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com or call (201) 944-0100.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John R. C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
