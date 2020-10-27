1/
Connie Campbell
Connie Campbell

Englewood Cliffs -

Campbell, Connie, nee:Maione, age 94, a 63 year resident of Englewood Cliffs, passed peacefully into eternal life on Monday October 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Connie was a former Englewood Cliffs Deputy Court Clerk for several decades. An active parishioner of Holy Trinity R.C. Church (Fort Lee) she was a choir member for 50 plus years, a Rosarian, a Catechist for Religious Education; she was a dedicated volunteer of Holy Trinity Parish and School in numerous capacities. A selfless giver, she was known for her warmth and hospitality.

Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Campbell. Devoted mother of Marian Campbell-Torrisi, Myles Campbell and his wife Fortunata, and John Campbell and daughter-in-law Joanne. Cherished grandmother of Lauren Torrisi-Gorra and her husband Greg, Steven Torrisi, Jack, Sal, Myles, Conor, Jennifer and Jeffrey Campbell. Adored great grandmother of Chloe and Lily. Dear sister of Mary DeLuca, Ann Laneve and her husband Dominic and the late Louis Maione.

The family will receive their friends on Sunday 3-6 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave at Monday 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in Holy Trinity R.C Church (Fort Lee) at 10 am. For those who cannot attend the mass it will be streamed live on frankpatti.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Trinity Church. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
NOV
2
Funeral
09:30 AM
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity R.C Church
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
For those who cannot attend the mass it will be streamed live on frankpatti.com
