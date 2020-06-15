Connie Dembia



Connie Dembia, 98 of Ramsey, NJ and Wainscott, NY died peacefully at home on May 20, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1921, Connie was a child of the Great Depression and came of age on the eve of WW II. Connie is survived by her brother, Samuel De Paola, (Brooklyn, NY) her three children, Lorraine Tanner (George) of Seymour, CT, Robert Dembia, (Suzy Lee) of Roslyn, NY, and Denise Higgins (Mark) of West Chesterfield, NH as well as five grandchildren, four great grandchildren several nieces and a nephew. Connie is predeceased by her husband Joseph.









