|
|
Connie E. (nee Darabaris) Pelak
Totowa - Pelak, Connie E. (nee Darabaris), 60, of Totowa, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Pelak (2015). Dear sister of Thomas C. Darabaris and wife Barbara, Ann Marie Robinson, Doris Emond and husband Jay, Denise Lager and husband Ira. Loving sister-in-law of Patricia Pelak and Fran Darabaris. Adoring aunt to her nephews Thomas, Daniel, Alex, Matthew, Cole, Taylor, and her niece Emily.
Born in Paterson, Connie resided in Totowa for 36 years. Before retiring two years ago, Connie worked as a senior customer service representative for WW Grainger, an industrial supply hardware company in Fairfield, for 37 years. Connie was a Passaic County Democratic Committee person in Totowa for many years. She served as secretary for the Women Empowered Democratic Organization (WE DO) of Passaic County. She also volunteered many years for the Passaic County Democrats.
The family will receive their friends on Wednesday, July 31 from 5-9 PM at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls. A funeral service officiated by Fr. Christopher Rozdilski will be held on Thursday, August 1 at 1 PM at Gaita Memorial Home. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.
www.gaitamh.com