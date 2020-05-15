Connie Greenwood
River Edge - Connie Greenwood, 103, passed away peacefully at her home in River Edge on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born and raised in Hackensack, NJ, was a toddler during the 1918 flu, and lived in River Edge for the rest of her life - long enough to see the current pandemic over a century later. A sickly child, a doctor once predicted that Connie would not live to see 30. She sure showed him…
Connie spent most of her days enjoying time with and caring for her siblings. She often reminisced about the beautiful summers they spent with family and friends at Lake Erskine. An avid reader and baker, Connie adored Bocelli, admired fine art, enjoyed making jewelry, smiled brightly and loved to dance.
As a girl during the Great Depression, Connie worked her first job at a local general store. Mrs. Greenwood earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from The Teachers College at Paterson and then a Master of Education from Columbia University. She became a teacher in Hasbrouck Heights and River Edge, where she taught many generations of first- and second-grade children, whom she often remembered fondly. Connie was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in River Edge.
Daughter of immigrants from southern Italy, Mariantonia (Carvelli) and John Battista Lombardo, a hard-working and successful businessman who once owned the only shoe store in Hackensack, and later, a thriving furniture store in town. Beloved wife of the late Russell Greenwood, the love of her life. Adored sister of Margaret Reardon, Mary Montenegro, Elizabeth Metting, Josephine Leonowich, and the late Salvatore Lombardo and Joseph Lombardo. Cherished aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews.
A small, private outdoor memorial ceremony will take place on Monday, May 18, 2020. Flowers may be sent to the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home in River Edge and donations in memory of Concetta may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (visit https://www.stjude.org/ or call (800) 805-5856).
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.