Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Alampi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie J. (Bonanno) Alampi


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie J. (Bonanno) Alampi Obituary
Connie J. (Bonanno) Alampi

Wayne - age 83, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. She lived in Wayne and was formerly of Rutherford, and New York City. Connie retired from Advanced Foils in Elizabeth in 2004 where she was a bookkeeper for 26 years. Mrs. Alampi is survived by her beloved daughters, Deborah and her husband Robert Sasso, Donna Giordano, Lorraine and her husband Stephen Gunby, and Barbara and her husband Joseph Corsale; her loving grandchildren, Susan Finan, Richard Finan, Lisa Reardon, Louis Giordano, and Stephanie Gundby; and her cherished great-grandson, Gavin Sakas. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard and her daughter, Linda. Friends are welcome to attend the visiting hours on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne and the funeral service on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or FOWA Rescue, PO Box 3701, Wayne, NJ 07470
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now