Connie J. (Bonanno) Alampi
Wayne - age 83, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. She lived in Wayne and was formerly of Rutherford, and New York City. Connie retired from Advanced Foils in Elizabeth in 2004 where she was a bookkeeper for 26 years. Mrs. Alampi is survived by her beloved daughters, Deborah and her husband Robert Sasso, Donna Giordano, Lorraine and her husband Stephen Gunby, and Barbara and her husband Joseph Corsale; her loving grandchildren, Susan Finan, Richard Finan, Lisa Reardon, Louis Giordano, and Stephanie Gundby; and her cherished great-grandson, Gavin Sakas. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard and her daughter, Linda. Friends are welcome to attend the visiting hours on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne and the funeral service on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or FOWA Rescue, PO Box 3701, Wayne, NJ 07470