Lodi - Connie Napolitano (nee Criscetelli), 103, of Lodi, passed away on February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jerry. Devoted mother of Jerry and late wife Barbara, the late Elena Maccone and late husband Ronald. Loving grandmother of Lisa Maccone, Denise Maccone, Ronnie Maccone, Sherry Tomelevage, Holly Florio, and Stacey Preto. Cherished great-grandmother of Jennifer Colin, Abbey Tomelevage, Jake Tomelevage, Lorenzo Florio, Gianluca Florio, Ava Maccone, and Nicholas Preto. Dear sister of the late Helen Cimo, Florence Greenberg, Tony Criscetelli, Esther Miranda, Pat Criscetelli, Joseph Criscetelli, and Frank Criscetelli. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 11:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for a 12:00 PM Chapel Service. Interment Lodi Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 5:00-8:00 PM. Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com