Conrad J. Zulauf
Conrad J. Zulauf was born in Paterson NJ on September 3, 1930 to Helen and Henry Zulauf. Conrad was raised in Clifton NJ where he graduated from Clifton HS. He then met and married his wife Joan in 1952, sharing the last 68 wonderful years together.
Conrad served during the Korean war seeing active duty (1953-1954) receiving battlefield commendations as a Corporal for the Army's 176th armored division and was granted an honorable discharge. After the war, Conrad worked days and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University at night graduating in 1959. He spent 40 years as a Chemical Analyst at Kearfott Corporation dedicated to many projects for NASA space missions, the moon rover, space shuttle, and the US military. His discoveries led to many chemical compounds and patents.
After his retirement in 1993, he traveled extensively with his beloved wife on Cruises, Train excursions, and many other trips most recently through the Panama Canal in 2019.
Conrad is survived by his cherished wife Joan, and his 5 children: Michael (Michele), Conrad (Veronica), David (Beverly), Susan (John Sgro), Elizabeth (Tyler Smithson), 6 grandchildren: Justin, Ellys, Ryan, Katelyn, Jenny, and Allison (deceased) and 4 great grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his sister, Shirley Konesky.
Conrad was a parishioner at St.Mary's Catholic Church in Pompton Lakes. Instead of a public funeral, a funeral mass and celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Mary's Church, or Disabled American Veterans. Arrangements by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.