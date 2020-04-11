|
Brino, Constance "Connie" (nee Zuccaro), age 89 of Pequannock at rest in Bloomingdale on April 11, 2020. Born in Garfield, she lived in Paterson for most of her life before moving to Haskell 30 years ago.
She was a Teacher's Aide for Montessori School, Clifton for 12 years before retiring in 2009. Connie enjoyed cooking and baking. She also enjoyed Atlantic City casinos and the lottery. She was an avid NJ Yankee fan. She adored children and babies and she cherished time spent with her husband, family, and grandchildren.
Beloved wife of the late Nicholas L. Brino (1995). Loving mother of Janice A. Brino of Pequannock, Lillian Burgos and Edgar Marquinn of Pequannock, Mary Ellen Hager and her husband Anthony of Little Falls, and Nicholas L. Brino Jr., and his wife Kimberly of Oxford, PA. Devoted grandmother of Liza Fiebert-Burgos, Anthony Burgos and his wife Lauren, Mariah Lynn Hager, Troy Anthony Hagar and Elijah Evan Brino. Caring great grandmother of Luke Nicholas Napoli, Selah Grace Fiebert and D. Henry Burgos. Sister of Peter J. Zuccaro of Woodinville, WA and the late Rose Blood (2011). Also survived by her former son-in-law Angel Burgos and several nieces and nephews. Out of respect and concern for public safety, and the current mandate for social distancing, all services for Connie will be private. Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, NJ.