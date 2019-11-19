|
Constance C. (nee Gabriel) Ciongoli
Fort Lee - Constance C. Ciongoli (nee Gabriel) died at the age of 88 on Monday, November 18, 2019 at home. She is a long-time resident of Fort Lee, NJ.
Connie had a successful career as a bookkeeper for a printing company, an electronics company, and a local hospital. She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, and mastering Italian family recipes. Connie also enjoyed the company of Frank, her spouse of 60+ years, who pre-deceased her in 2013. Connie was very proud of and deeply loved her family.
She is survived by her sister, Tina Gabriel Sorge, in York, Maine, her two children, Frank J. and Elida Ciongoli Behar, and four wonderful grandsons, Victor, Michael, Ethan and Frank M.
Funeral from McCorry Brothers 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ, on Friday November 22, 2019 at 9 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Epiphany Church, 247 Knox Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, at 10 AM. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-9 PM.