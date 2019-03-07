|
Constance C. Cuttito
Saddle River - Constance C. Cuttito (nee: Rocco), 91, of Saddle River passed away at home surrounded by her loving immediate family. She is met in the afterlife by her dear husband Robert and their beloved daughter Cheryl. Constance is survived by her adoring daughter Leslie Raimo and her husband David Raimo. She delighted in being a grandmother to Jessica Yakush and her husband Robert, Stephanie Raimo, Samantha Kellar and two great granddaughters. Constance also leaves behind her caregivers Gemma King affectionately known as 'The Saint' and Mel. Constance enjoyed going down the shore to spend time on the beach with her family. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood. A service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home with entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Constance's name to the . FeeneyFuneralHome.com