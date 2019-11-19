|
|
Constance Hicswa
Garfield - Constance (Cole) Hicswa, 95, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Constance was born in Passaic, grew up in East Rutherford and settled in Garfield in 1955. She worked for Two Guys in Garfield for 15 years and Becton, Dickinson in East Rutherford for 12 years, retiring in 1954. Constance was a parishioner of Most Holy Name R.C. Church in Garfield and her passion in life was taking care of her cherished grandchildren. She was very active in the Most Holy Name Rosary Society and Garfield Parent Teacher Association. Constance was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Hicswa Sr.; devoted mother of Daniel Hicswa and his late wife, Roxanne, of Carlstadt, Brian Hicswa and his wife, Bonnie Lee, of Garfield, and the late Andrew Hicswa Jr. and his wife Diane; dear sister of Ronald Cole and 8 late brothers and sisters; loving grandmother of Donald, Joseph and his wife, Kate, Christina and her husband, Jesse, Ashlee and her fiancé, Steve, Danielle and her husband, Justin, and Brittany; and dear great-grandmother of Kayla Grace, Ava Paige, Vanessa Nicole and James Patrick. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Thursday from 4-8 PM and Friday at 9 AM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington. The Chapel Service will begin at 9:45 AM and the interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus will follow. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com.