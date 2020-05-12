Constance M. Albanese
Millville - Constance M. Albanese, 89, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Cumberland Manor Nursing Center on May 10, 2020. Constance was born in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
She had worked for several different companies most notably for Eastern Freight Co. of Carlstadt, N.J., as their switchboard operator.
Constance was a member of the VFW Post #4365 Ladies Auxiliary, where she had served as past president. She enjoyed crocheting and doing all sorts of arts and crafts.
Constance loved listening to music. Her favorite genres were Country & Western and the big band sounds of Glenn Miller. Her all-time favorite crooner was Frank Sinatra.
Constance is survived by her daughter: Cathleen Jones; two step-sons: Robert Albanese (Robin) and Joseph Albanese (Barbara); grandson: Michael Albanese.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 2011.
Private entombment will take place in the George Washington Memorial Cemetery, Paramus, New Jersey.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.