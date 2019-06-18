Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Cora Lee Thomas

Cora Lee Thomas Obituary
Cora Lee Thomas of Englewood on June 11, 2019.

Beloved mother of Angela Macklin, Diana Robinson, Felicia Gilbert, US Army Lt. Col. Dearea Gilbert-Mitchell, Carla Shears-Jones, Christy Thomas, Derrick Gilbert, and Danny Gilbert. Also survived by two brothers, one sister, twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by her daughter Jeaniane Thomas.

Funeral Services Wednesday June, 19 11 am at First Baptist Church, (Englewood) 351 W. Englewood Avenue, Englewood. Visitation 10-11 Wednesday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

Arrangements by Earl I. Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack.
