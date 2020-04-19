Services
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
Coralee Keiselbach
KEISELBACH, Coralee (nee) Borre, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 17, 2020, of Clifton, NJ, formerly of Rutherford, NJ, age 94. Coralee was born in Evanston, IL and was a homemaker. She was a founding member of the 55 Kip Center in Rutherford, NJ as well as numerous other community organizations. Loving daughter to the late Anthony Borre and Martha (Clark) Borre. Devoted mother to Michael Keiselbach and his wife Jean, Nancy St. Onge, Patricia Georgi and her late husband James, Karen Bizzaro and her late husband Stephen. Adored grandmother to Christopher, Michael, Carolyn, and the late Matthew Georgi, Sara, David, and Marian Keiselbach, Marc and Rachelle St. Onge. Coralee is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was predeceased by four brothers and three sisters. Entombment will take place privately at Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ under the supervision of the Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave., Rutherford, NJ 07070 www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com
