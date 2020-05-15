Corene De Graaf
Orland Park - Corene (Riemersma) De Graaf, 90, died on May 5, 2020 at Lexington of Orland Park, Illinois. She was born in Prospect Park, NJ, moved to Midland Park, and then settled in Worth, Illinois about 10 years ago. Mrs. De Graaf was a member of Unity CRC where she was activity involved in the choir, Ladies Bible Study and the Eastern Christian Ladies Circle. She worked for Veenema & Weigers Trucking, Jellema Travel Agency and The Eastern Christian School Association. When she moved to Illinois, she became a member of Covenant OPC and enjoyed her fellowship with the saints there. Corene was the wife of the late Nicholas De Graaf (1985) and beloved mother of Mary Anne De Graaf, Barbara Ripston, Peter (Josette Vassallo) De Graaf, Nicholas (Raina) De Graaf, Patricia (Paul) Kiefman, Ruth-Ellen (Phillip) De Jong, Judith De Graaf and Pamela (Bruce) Timmer. Corene was the loving grandmother of 25 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Corene's memory to Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church (Haiti Relief Fund) 9340 W. 147th Street, Orland Park, IL 60462 or Holy Name Medical Center Foundation, www.holyname.org/Haiti, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666, please indicated on the memo line "Hospital in Haiti".




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
