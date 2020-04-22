|
|
Corine R. Overkamp, MD
Lincoln Park - Dr. Corine Overkamp died at Care One in Wayne, on April 17, 2020 at the age of 84. She was the daughter of Joseph and Alice Struck Overkamp. She grew up in Little Falls and served as a missionary doctor in Bahrain, Arabia for 30 years. She retired to Lincoln Park in 1997.
She is survived by a brother, Frederick W. Overkamp and his wife Catherine Baker Overkamp of Hurricane, Utah, their children Joanna Overkamp and Jill Overkamp Dawson and her husband Scott A. Dawson of North Hudson, Wisconsin, a sister Janet Overkamp Braen and her husband George C. Braen and their son Joseph G. Braen and his wife Nancy Hilton Braen all from Hamden, Connecticut.
There are 2 great nieces Mary Braen and Olivia Dawson and a great nephew Daniel Braen. A sister, Lois A. Overkamp died previously.
Arrangements are being made by Bizub-Parker Funeral Home in Little Falls, NJ. Because of the Quarantine restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. Family may be contacted through the funeral home. Internment will be at Laurel Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Jude Hospital at .