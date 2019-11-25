|
|
Corinne Engle
Corinne known as "Corky" to her family and older friends lived a very full life. She grew up with her loving parents, brother and sister in Brooklyn, NY. She was one of very few women who went to college during war time. She went to Beaver College, in Pennsylvania, as a resident student. She left school to get married to Harry Engel and start her family. She and her loving new husband lived in Brooklyn until they moved to Teaneck, NJ. They had 2 children, a daughter Jane and a son Sanford. They were married for 52 years. The standing family joke was that her new husband put her in a CAGE - Her new name was Corinne Ann Gross Engel: CAGE. She lived in Teaneck for 20 years, Hackensack for about 40 years and she spent the last two and a half years at The Chelsea in West Milford. She went back to college after her children graduated from college. She was the oldest in her class, but she made that an asset and not a deterrent. She graduated from William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ, at the age of 46 with her children, grandchildren and her great grandchildren in attendance. She was always there to offer suggestions, help or do whatever else was needed to assist others. She was a long standing volunteer at Hackensack Hospital. Her favorite responsibility at the hospital was to learn their computer system and hook up severely ill young children with other children across the country with the same illness. It gave her great pleasure to see the children's relief knowing they weren't the only ones so sick. Corinne was an accomplished stone sculptress. She had many of her pieces on display in her apartment at the Chelsea. Her children and grandchildren enjoy the pieces she gave them and have them on display in their homes. She had 5 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.