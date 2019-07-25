|
Corinne Hayes
Venice, Florida - Hayes, Corinne nee Meade, 89 of Venice, FL entered into eternal rest on Monday July 22, 2019. Born and raised in the Bronx, Corinne lived in Waldwick, NJ prior to moving to Florida. Corinne was predeceased by her husband Barney in 2010 and her son Gerry in 2016. She is survived by her loving sons, Bernie (Kris) of Ridgewood, Keith of Venice, FL, Vinny (Anne) of Colchester, VT, and Rob (Gina) of Franklin Lakes. Also surviving are her adoring grandchildren, Gwen, Bernie, Colleen, Cory, Brittney, Luke, Stephen, Alex, Max, Kyle, Nolen and Ava as well as her beloved great grandchildren, Nyomi, Megan, Hayden, Braedan, Alexa, Conor and Everly. A visitation will be held on Thursday July 25 from 5-8 pm at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home 306 E. Ridgewood Ave. Ridgewood. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday July 26th at 10:00 am at the Church of the Annunciation in Paramus. Entombment to follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus