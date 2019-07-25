Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Corinne Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corinne Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corinne Hayes Obituary
Corinne Hayes

Venice, Florida - Hayes, Corinne nee Meade, 89 of Venice, FL entered into eternal rest on Monday July 22, 2019. Born and raised in the Bronx, Corinne lived in Waldwick, NJ prior to moving to Florida. Corinne was predeceased by her husband Barney in 2010 and her son Gerry in 2016. She is survived by her loving sons, Bernie (Kris) of Ridgewood, Keith of Venice, FL, Vinny (Anne) of Colchester, VT, and Rob (Gina) of Franklin Lakes. Also surviving are her adoring grandchildren, Gwen, Bernie, Colleen, Cory, Brittney, Luke, Stephen, Alex, Max, Kyle, Nolen and Ava as well as her beloved great grandchildren, Nyomi, Megan, Hayden, Braedan, Alexa, Conor and Everly. A visitation will be held on Thursday July 25 from 5-8 pm at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home 306 E. Ridgewood Ave. Ridgewood. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday July 26th at 10:00 am at the Church of the Annunciation in Paramus. Entombment to follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now