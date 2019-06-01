Services
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories RC Church
100 Fair Street
Paterson, NJ
Paterson - Corinne R. Kline, age 97, of Paterson, departed this life on May 22, 2019.

She was a former member of Our Lady of Victories R.C. Church- Paterson. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Kline, and 2 daughters, Charlotte Young, and Lorraine Sturgies. She leaves precious memories to her son, Howard Kline, 2 daughters, Corrine Webb, and Linda Pichardo, 3 sisters, Romena Ali, Delores Ali, and Gloria Abernathy, a devoted friend Bessie, 1 son in law, Oliver Webb and 1 daughter in law, Annette Kline. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service Monday June 3rd 11AM at Our Lady of Victories RC Church, 100 Fair Street, Paterson. Visitation 10-11AM. braggfuneralhome.com
