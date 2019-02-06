Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Hackensack - Cornelia Ciummo, of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Born in Acquaviva D'Isernia, Italy Cornelia came to this country in 1973 and settled with her family in Hackensack. She was a parishioner at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, Hackensack. Beloved wife for 60 years of Erinus Ciummo, loving mother of Irene Ciummo, Borghesia Mazzeo and her husband Mike, Ornella Petrocelli and her husband Anastasio, Linda Ciummo and Vincenzo Reno Ciummo. Cherished grandmother of Breanna and Jonathan. The funeral on Friday, February 8th, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street , Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack with entombment following at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Washington Twp. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers please make donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
