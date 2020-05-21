Cornelia Rogers



Cornelia "Patsy" Rogers 80 years old passed away on May 11th. A lifelong resident of Englewood, and member of Shiloh AME Zion Church of Englewood. Patsy was a retired schoolteacher of 30 years of Jersey City. An Ivy School graduate of Dartmouth University, where she graduated with. B.S. in she then went on to achieve her Master's degree in education. Naturally shy in nature, she spent most of her free time with family and indulging in her favorite past time, the home network shopping channel. She loved gadgets and technology and enjoyed showing off her latest purchase. She is proceeded in death by her parents Theodore and Cornelia Rogers. She is survived by cousins Nephews and 1/2 brother and many loved ones. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store