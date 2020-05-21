Cornelia Rogers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cornelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cornelia Rogers

Cornelia "Patsy" Rogers 80 years old passed away on May 11th. A lifelong resident of Englewood, and member of Shiloh AME Zion Church of Englewood. Patsy was a retired schoolteacher of 30 years of Jersey City. An Ivy School graduate of Dartmouth University, where she graduated with. B.S. in she then went on to achieve her Master's degree in education. Naturally shy in nature, she spent most of her free time with family and indulging in her favorite past time, the home network shopping channel. She loved gadgets and technology and enjoyed showing off her latest purchase. She is proceeded in death by her parents Theodore and Cornelia Rogers. She is survived by cousins Nephews and 1/2 brother and many loved ones. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved