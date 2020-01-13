|
Cornelius "Neil" Behnke
West Milford - Behnke, Cornelius, "Neil" age 87 passed away January 12, 2020. A resident of West Milford, NJ for the past fifty years, Neil was an avid N.Y. Giants fan and enjoyed the outdoors including fly fishing and photography. He enjoyed taking day trips antiquing, the Jersey shore and spending time with his family. Before retirement, Neil was a mechanic working for V&W Trailers in Haledon, NJ. Beloved husband for 71 years of Shirley (Steffens) Behnke. Loving father of Ken Behnke, wife Jean of Kinnelon, NJ ; Jill Pfizenmaier, husband Ed of Tuxedo, NY; Mark Behnke, wife Laurie of Ridgefield,CT and Dawn Aquino, husband Rick of Flemington,NJ. Grandfather of eleven and great grandfather of six. Visitation Wednesday January 15, 2-5 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Rd. West Milford. Service at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations be made to the . Final interment is private.