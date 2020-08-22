Cornelius J. "C.J." Gallagher



River Vale - Cornelius J. "C.J." Gallagher, 88, of River Vale, formerly of Dumont, entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret, his son, Edward Gallagher and siblings, Edward, Charles, James, Timothy, Eileen, and Mary. Beloved father of Margie Gallagher and husband Paul Grasso. Cherished grandfather of Neil and Sean Grasso. Dear brother of Ann Borsuk. A Pal to all.



Visiting Wednesday, August 26th, 9:00 - 11:30 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Monsey, NY.









