1/
Cornelius J. "C.j." Gallagher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cornelius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cornelius J. "C.J." Gallagher

River Vale - Cornelius J. "C.J." Gallagher, 88, of River Vale, formerly of Dumont, entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret, his son, Edward Gallagher and siblings, Edward, Charles, James, Timothy, Eileen, and Mary. Beloved father of Margie Gallagher and husband Paul Grasso. Cherished grandfather of Neil and Sean Grasso. Dear brother of Ann Borsuk. A Pal to all.

Neil was born in New York City to Patrick and Goldstar mother Bridget. He served his country in the Air Force. He was employed by Metal Lathers Local 46 New York City, NY. Neil loved playing hockey and played with the New York City and Hoboken Fire Departments. He enjoyed spending time with his family, a true family man.

Visiting Wednesday, August 26th, 9:00 - 11:30 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Monsey, NY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Frech Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frech Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved