Cornelius Kahn Jr.
March 5, 1953 - March 23, 2020. Neil passed after a brief and difficult battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He said he brought this on himself by all his years of smoking and wishes his loved ones would heed his message and stop while they can. He is predeceased by his mother Mildred who adored him. Sharing his love of sports the Yankees and reading. Neil always appreciated the nuanced culinary talents of his brother-in-law Paul until his illness robbed him of that simple pleasure. He enjoyed sharing lively political discussions with his sisters Joyce and Leslie or simply gathering with family and friends for barbecues, swimming and holiday meals. He was a kind man, generous of spirit, loved Nature, Music, Theater, books and the art of language. He possessed a quick wit and a broad knowledge which made him an entertaining conversationalist. His favorite past time was acting in Local theater and being onstage sharing his off beat humor, which was part of his charm. Neil will be greatly missed by his cousins Theresa Jordan and family, Grace Karauskey and family and friends and loved ones. We hope everyone's love lifts him to a place of peace and comfort. He deserves nothing less because in the End the love you take is equal to the love you make. Burial will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, Hackensack. The family requests that those who wish may make a donation in Cornelius memory to a . To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com