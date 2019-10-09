Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Cornelius "Case" Lindemulder

Cornelius "Case" Lindemulder Obituary
Cornelius "Case" Lindemulder

Hawthorne - LINDEMULDER, Cornelius "Case" - 70, of Hawthorne passed away on October 4, 2019. Born in Andijk, Netherlands he lived in Prospect Park before moving to Hawthorne 50 years ago. He was co-owner of Twin County Irrigation in Wayne.

Case was a member and Elder at Pompton Plains Reformed Bible Church.

Beloved husband of Manuela (nee Bluhm) Lindemulder of Hawthorne.

Devoted father of Rebecca Lindemulder and Nicholas Lindemulder and his wife Lauren.

Loving grandfather of Emma.

Dear brother of the late Nicholas Lindemulder and his surviving wife, Jane, the late Jerry Lindemulder and his surviving wife, Barbara, Gerard Lindemulder, Agnes Fisher and her husband John and the Rev. Alfred Lindemulder and his wife Nancy.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday from 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.

Funeral Services Friday 10:30 am at the funeral home.

Interment Redeemer Cemetery, Mahwah.

The family requests donations be made in Case's memory to the Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508 or First Choice Women's Resource Centers, 180 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07042.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
