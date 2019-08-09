|
|
Corrine Ann Del Valle
Ramsey - Corrine Ann Del Valle, 44, of Ramsey, NJ was called home to our Lord on August 7, 2019. A loving mother of two beautiful living angels, Jessica and Haley, beloved daughter, sweet sister and cherished aunt to Nicholas and Alexander has made her final journey Home and is now in His protective arms. Corrine lived life with an immense passion for helping others and carried a love in her heart that was felt by every person she touched. Corrine is survived in life by her mother, Cyndie Cwikla, stepfather Frank Cwikla, father, Robert Del Valle, stepmother Cindy Del Valle, sister Stacie Del Valle, brother-in-law Chris Cape, grandmother Mary Del Valle, beloved former spouse Robert Spierenburg and many loving aunts and uncles. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10 AM - 1 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM at the Wyckoff Reformed Church, 580 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gift of Life Foundation, an organization Corrine actively supported. (https://www.giftoflifeinternational.org/get-involved/donate/) Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.