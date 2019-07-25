|
|
Cosimo Brescia
Moonachie - Cosimo Brescia, 76, of Moonachie formerly of Jersey City passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Monopoli, Bari Italy to the late Antonio and Anna Brescia and came to the United States in 1972. He served in the Italian Navy. Before retiring, Cosimo was a barber and owner of European Hair Styling in Union City. He was a member of Ieri Oggi e Domani. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Cotegacomo) Brescia. Devoted father of Antonio Brescia and his wife Geraldine, Pietro Brescia and his spouse Nicholas and Anna Maria Madonna. Dear brother of Felice Brescia and his wife Rosa, Erminio and Vincenzo Brescia, Giuseppina Renna and Nino Brescia. Loving grandfather of Michael C. Brescia, Antonio Brescia, Jr., Mia Angelina Madonna and Cosimo and Vivian. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, July 27th at 8:45 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church Little Ferry at 10 AM. Entombment following at Fairview Mausoleum. Visitation Friday, July 26th from 4-9 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com