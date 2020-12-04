1/
Cosimo Pelle
Cosimo Pelle

Wanaque - Pelle, Cosimo age 90 of Wanaque passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was a railroad yard master for Port Newark in Newark, N.J. for fifty years retiring in 1994. Cosimo was also an Oakland crossing guard for twenty years and a member of the Pompton Lakes Elks. He was a Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Sheahan) Pelle and loving father of Ronald Pelle of Wanaque. Dear brother of Domenick Pelle of Florida. He is predeceased by his siblings, Peter Pelle, Grace Scott and Leatrice Mortlitti. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. All services were private.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
