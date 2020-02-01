Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Cosmo "Gus" Bernardo

Cosmo "Gus" Bernardo Obituary
Cosmo "Gus" Bernardo

Saddle Brook - COSMO "Gus" BERNARDO, age 96, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed on January 31, 2020. Cosmo is the beloved husband of the late Gloria (2004). He is survived by his daughters JoAnn Mistretta and Gail Martinek, his 5 grandchildren Vincent Mistretta and his wife Pam, Michele Marrero and her husband Russell, Heather Martinek, Melissa Roswell and her husband Chris, and Peter Martinek and his wife Jennine, his 7 great-grandchildren Angela, Emma, RJ, Noah, Trip, Beau and Cade (and another soon to be great-grandchild in May 2020), and his brothers Thomas and Vincent Bernaldo. Cosmo is also survived by his sister-in-law Joan DeMauro and brother-in- law Donald Iannone and also was a loving uncle and dear friend to many.

Cosmo was born in Fairview, NJ and lived in Saddle Brook for 70 years. He was a Operating Engineer Contractor and member of Operating Engineers Local No. 825. Cosmo was a U.S. Army Veteran serving with the 327th Infantry Regiment (known as the Bastogne Bulldogs) of the 101st Airbourne Division during World War II.

Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. Visiting hours on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10:30am to 1:30pm with prayer service to begin at 1:30pm. Interment to immediately follow in George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ.
