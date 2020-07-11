1/
Cosmo Sciancalepore
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cosmo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cosmo Sciancalepore

Wayne - Cosmo Sciancalepore, 92, of Wayne for the last five years and formerly of Toms River for 22 years, passed away on July 11, 2020. Mr. Sciancalepore was born in Molfetta, Italy and came to the U.S.A. in 1946. Cosmo retired from Accurate Box as a Night Foreman, where he worked for over 20 years. He was a member of the Italian Club and the Italian Mariners Club. Cosmo enjoyed playing bocce and bowling. Beloved husband for 68 years of Rose (nee Valente) Sciancalepore. Loving father of Pasqua Malzone and husband Addy, Anna Indovina and husband Carlo, Joseph Sciancalepore and wife Adelia and Maria Almounir and husband Ammar. Cherished grandfather of Mara, Jaclyn, Erin, Jessica, Stephanie, Michelle and great grandfather of Angelina, Dominick, Derek, Alyssa, Savanna and Sophia. Predeceased by four brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 3-5 PM at De Luccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 365 Belmont Ave., Haledon. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Funeral Mass will be private. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Assoc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
03:00 PM
De Luccia-Lozito Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved