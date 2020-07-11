Cosmo Sciancalepore
Wayne - Cosmo Sciancalepore, 92, of Wayne for the last five years and formerly of Toms River for 22 years, passed away on July 11, 2020. Mr. Sciancalepore was born in Molfetta, Italy and came to the U.S.A. in 1946. Cosmo retired from Accurate Box as a Night Foreman, where he worked for over 20 years. He was a member of the Italian Club and the Italian Mariners Club. Cosmo enjoyed playing bocce and bowling. Beloved husband for 68 years of Rose (nee Valente) Sciancalepore. Loving father of Pasqua Malzone and husband Addy, Anna Indovina and husband Carlo, Joseph Sciancalepore and wife Adelia and Maria Almounir and husband Ammar. Cherished grandfather of Mara, Jaclyn, Erin, Jessica, Stephanie, Michelle and great grandfather of Angelina, Dominick, Derek, Alyssa, Savanna and Sophia. Predeceased by four brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 3-5 PM at De Luccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 365 Belmont Ave., Haledon. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Funeral Mass will be private. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Assoc
.