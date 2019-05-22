|
Cosmo Squeo
Palisades Park - Squeo, Cosmo age 91, of Palisades Park, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. He was born in Molfetta, Italy in 1927 and moved to the United States with his family in 1934. He was raised in Hoboken, N.J and graduated from Demarest (Hoboken) High School. He loved baseball, especially his Yankees, and was voted to the First Team, All County, for Hudson County as a pitcher. Cosmo was predeceased by his wife Rosemarie in 2017. He was the beloved father of Michael and his wife Mary, and Peter, and grandfather of Michael and his wife Jennifer, Robert and Jessica, and Laura and her husband Michael. He was the cherished great grandfather of Michael, Charlotte and Jackson. He served in the U.S Army and was stationed in Korea during the Korean War. His baseball skills served him well, as he made the 45th Division baseball team and safely toured Japan as a Pitcher. Ultimately he returned to Korea and was honorably discharged. For almost 40 years he worked at the Hoboken Post Office, and after retirement, worked for many more at Winston Towers 300 in Cliffside Park. For many years he was the unofficial Santa Claus for First Street in Palisades Park, going from house to house to deliver presents to the neighborhood children. He is the Uncle and Godparent, affectionately called Uncle Gus, of very many nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Friday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. Michael's R.C. Church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the . For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com