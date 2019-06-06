Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
8:30 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church
Elmwood, NJ
Cpl. Kenneth Richard Williams Jr.

Cpl. Kenneth Richard Williams Jr. Obituary
Cpl. Kenneth Richard Williams Jr.

Elmwood Park - Cpl. Kenneth Richard Williams, Jr., of Elmwood Park, passed away on Sunday May 27, 2019, was a beloved Son, Brother and United States Marine Corps Veteran. He was an amazing Man. The kind of Man that would give the shirt off his back to a stranger with no hesitation. Always just a good soul. If you knew him, you were lucky. While on active duty he served his country Faithfully deploying to Afghanistan multiple times and Japan. He was a Marines, Marine. Always willing to go above and beyond with a smile on his face. He touched so many lives in his short 27 years. He was not perfect but strived to be better then he was yesterday, everyday. Always encouraging others and guiding them to be the best person they could be. He went to his final Duty Station guarding the Pearly Gates on the most fitting day for a man of his caliber, Memorial Day. He was a warrior and fought till his very last breathe. He is predeceased by his Mother, Joan Williams of Elmwood Park. Who welcomed him in to Heaven with open arms. Ken leaves behind a loving father Ken Williams SR, sister Kellie Williams, and Dog Thor Williams of Elmwood Park also aunts, uncles, and other extended family.

Funeral Saturday 8:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 284 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Friday 5 to 9 p.m. www.patrickjconte.com.
