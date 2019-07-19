|
|
Craig Edward Nisler
Union City - Craig Edward Nisler, 54, passed away July 16, 2019 at Hackensack University Medical Center. Craig was employed with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 164 in Paramus. He was born in Jersey City and was a resident of Union City at the time of his passing. Surviving is his mother Dorothy (nee Ringelstein) Nisler. Surviving are his two brothers, Peter J. Nisler and Mark Nisler and his wife Sheila. He leaves to mourn his passing his two cherished nieces, Jessica and Jennifer Nisler, his aunts and uncle, Winifred and Thomas Misciagna and Ann Garda. He was predeceased by his loving father Peter Nisler and an aunt Victoria Cardinali, uncles Peter Cardinali and Edward Garda.
Visitation for Craig will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00PM - 4:00PM and 7:00PM - 9:00PM at Failla-McKnight Memorial Home, 533 Willow Avenue, Hoboken. Valet parking available in rear of memorial home off Sixth Street. There will be no visitation prior to the funeral mass. Relatives and friends are respectfully asked to gather at the church no later than 9:45AM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, July 22, 2019, 10AM at St. Lawrence RC Church of Weehawken with interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst.